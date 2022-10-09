Sailors attend Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

220910-N-WF272-1074 BALTIMORE (Sept. 10, 2022) Master Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician Steven Rivers, a native of Glen Burnie, Md., assigned to EOD Group Two, places a helmet on a child attending Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. The Fleet Week, held Sept. 7-13, is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services, and provides an opportunity for the local community and Maryland visitors to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

