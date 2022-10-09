Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors attend Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022 [Image 5 of 12]

    Sailors attend Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220910-N-WF272-1076 BALTIMORE (Sept. 10, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Vincent Savage, a native of Smyrna, Del., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speaks to visitors attending Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. The Fleet Week, held Sept. 7-13, is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services, and provides an opportunity for the local community and Maryland visitors to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 05:22
    Photo ID: 7409262
    VIRIN: 220910-N-WF272-1076
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 948.99 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Hometown: SMYRNA, DE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors attend Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EOD Group Two
    @MDfleetweek
    "NTAG Philadelphia
    Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

