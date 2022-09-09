NAVCENT Participates in Humanitarian Efforts in Pakistan

220909-N-NO146-1002 NUR KHAN AIR FORCE BASE (Sept. 9, 2022) U.S. Air Force personnel unload supplies from a C-17 Globemaster on the runway of Nur Khan Air Force Base, Sept. 9. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command led an assessment for a delivery of relief items to the Pakistani people after recent unprecedented flooding. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 04:08
|Photo ID:
|7409226
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-NO146-1002
|Resolution:
|984x738
|Size:
|236.2 KB
|Location:
|PK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
