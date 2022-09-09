NAVCENT Participates in Humanitarian Efforts in Pakistan

220909-N-NO146-1003 NUR KHAN AIR FORCE BASE (Sept. 9, 2022) United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power speaks on the runway of Nur Khan Air Force Base, Sept. 9. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command led an assessment for a delivery of relief items to the Pakistani people after recent unprecedented flooding. (U.S. Navy photo)

