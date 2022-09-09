NAVCENT Participates in Humanitarian Efforts in Pakistan

220909-N-NO146-1001 NUR KHAN AIR FORCE BASE (Sept. 9, 2022) A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster sits on the runway of Nur Khan Air Force Base, Sept. 9. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command led an assessment for a delivery of relief items to the Pakistani people after recent unprecedented flooding. (U.S. Navy photo)

