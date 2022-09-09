Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT Participates in Humanitarian Efforts in Pakistan [Image 1 of 4]

    NAVCENT Participates in Humanitarian Efforts in Pakistan

    PAKISTAN

    09.09.2022

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220909-N-NO146-1001 NUR KHAN AIR FORCE BASE (Sept. 9, 2022) A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster sits on the runway of Nur Khan Air Force Base, Sept. 9. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command led an assessment for a delivery of relief items to the Pakistani people after recent unprecedented flooding. (U.S. Navy photo)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    HUMANITARIAN
    USAID
    PAKISTAN FLOODING

