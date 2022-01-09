220901-N-VD165-008 FORT WORTH (September 1, 2022) Yeoman 2nd Class Kacie James assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, takes the E-6 Navy-wide advancement exam. NAS JRB Fort Worth provides joint training capabilities and resources to enable War Fighter readiness while sustaining personnel and families’ needs, future compatibility and inculcating a culture of safety. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose R. Jaen/Released)
This work, Navy-wide advancement [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 jose jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
