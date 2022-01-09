220901-N-VD165-001 FORT WORTH (September 1, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Rudis Aragon Jr. assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, takes the E-6 Navy-wide advancement exam. NAS JRB Fort Worth provides joint training capabilities and resources to enable War Fighter readiness while sustaining personnel and families’ needs, future compatibility and inculcating a culture of safety. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose R. Jaen/Released)

Date Taken: 09.01.2022
Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US