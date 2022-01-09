Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy-wide advancement exam

    Navy-wide advancement exam

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class jose jaen 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    220901-N-VD165-005 FORT WORTH (September 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, take the E-6 Navy-wide advancement exam. NAS JRB Fort Worth provides joint training capabilities and resources to enable War Fighter readiness while sustaining personnel and families’ needs, future compatibility and inculcating a culture of safety. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose R. Jaen/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy-wide advancement exam [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 jose jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

