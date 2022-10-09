Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Galax, Va., hosts U.S. Navy Band [Image 7 of 7]

    Galax, Va., hosts U.S. Navy Band

    GALAX, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Chief Musician Sarah Tietsort, from South Bend, Ind., sings the National Anthem at the start of the U.S. Navy Band Country Current performance at the Rex Theater in Galax, Va., while on the band's 2022 national tour, covering three states and 1100 miles.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Galax, Va., hosts U.S. Navy Band [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Country Current
    Navy Music
    Galax Va.
    Rex Theater

