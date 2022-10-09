Musician 1st Class Haley Stiltner, from Windsor, Va., plays with U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the Rex Theater in Galax, Va., during the band’s 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 21:48 Photo ID: 7409041 VIRIN: 220910-N-OA196-1746 Resolution: 2677x4023 Size: 2.9 MB Location: GALAX, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Galax, Va., hosts U.S. Navy Band [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.