Veterans stand as their service song is performed by U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the Rex Theater in Galax, Va., while on the band’s 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 21:48
|Photo ID:
|7409042
|VIRIN:
|220910-N-OA196-1766
|Resolution:
|5397x3591
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|GALAX, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Galax, Va., hosts U.S. Navy Band [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT