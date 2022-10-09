134th Airmen welcome Smoky Mountain Air Show guests

Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing were on hand to assist the public today at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, taking place at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base on September 10th, 2022.



Aircraft perform for excited crowds at the Smoky Mountain Air Show on September 10th, 2022.

