134th Airmen welcome Smoky Mountain Air Show guests

A young boy watches the flight line from his mothers arms as they explore the Smoky Mountain Air Show Sept. 10, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 18:47
|Location:
|TN, US
