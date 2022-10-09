134th Airmen welcome Smoky Mountain Air Show guests

Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing were on hand to assist the public today at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, taking place at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base on September 10th, 2022.



Colonel Ron Selvidge chats with air show guests in line to visit the KC-135 Stratotanker on the flight line at the Smoky Mountain Air Show.

