BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1st Class Brandon Schwartz and Master Chief Steve Rivers, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 2, interact with the Baltimore community aduring Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 15:16 Photo ID: 7408871 VIRIN: 220909-N-NO356-0054 Resolution: 6261x5504 Size: 0 B Location: MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD technicians show off their gear [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.