BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Ruby Fuhrle, assigned the Absecon, New Jersey, does pull ups as part of his interaction with the Baltimore community at Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore with the Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 15:16 Photo ID: 7408873 VIRIN: 220909-N-NO356-0048 Resolution: 6869x5134 Size: 0 B Location: MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy recruiters show the importance of fitness [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.