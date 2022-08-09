BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1stClass Brandon Schwartz, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 2, engages with members of the Baltimore community during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 15:16 Photo ID: 7408877 VIRIN: 220909-N-NO356-0029 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 0 B Location: MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baltimore locals try on EOD gear [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.