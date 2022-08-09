Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltimore locals try on EOD gear [Image 6 of 6]

    Baltimore locals try on EOD gear

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maurice Brown 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1stClass Brandon Schwartz, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 2, engages with members of the Baltimore community during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)

    This work, Baltimore locals try on EOD gear [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EOD
    mdfleetweek
    Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore
    Baltimore City

