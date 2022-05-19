Kentucky Air National Guard security forces train in California

Members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron practice room-clearing techniques at Camp San Luis Obispo, Calif., May 19, 2022. The event was part of law-and-order training completed by more than 20 unit members over six days in central California. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

