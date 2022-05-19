Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air National Guard security forces train in California

    Kentucky Air National Guard security forces train in California

    SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron fires his service rifle during an exercise at Camp San Luis Obispo, Calif., May 19, 2022. The event was part of law-and-order training completed by more than 20 unit members over six days in central California. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 11:43
    Photo ID: 7408668
    VIRIN: 220519-Z-JU667-3537
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Kentucky Air National Guard security forces train in California, by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Security Forces conduct specialized law-enforcement training

    SFS
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123 Security Forces Squadron
    San Luis Opisbo
    SFS Cali SLO

