Kentucky Air National Guard security forces train in California

A member of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron fires his service rifle during an exercise at Camp San Luis Obispo, Calif., May 19, 2022. The event was part of law-and-order training completed by more than 20 unit members over six days in central California. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

