The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest.

220909-N-CY569-1017 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2022) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Travis Odom, from Flomaton, Alabama, uses a computer controlled lathe to shave down a part aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN