    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Seaman Hunter Day 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220909-N-JR318-1047 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Francisian Manaog, left, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class John Gacad, both from the Philippines, pose for a photo with JAG officers after a naturalization ceremony in the in port cabin aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 11:23
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Deployed Truman Strike Group Sailors Become U.S. Citizens

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

