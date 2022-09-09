220909-N-JR318-1044 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Francisian Manaog, left, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class John Gacad, both from the Philippines, pose for a photo after a naturalization ceremony in the in port cabin aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

