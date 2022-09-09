BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - 2019 Chopped Grand Champion Chef Dave Thomas, middle, and Commandant, Naval District Washington Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, right, judge and write down scores of different contestants' crab soup during the Maryland Fleet Week Crab Soup Cook Off in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

