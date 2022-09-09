BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - Rogue Fine Catering Chef Anne Green, receives a trophy for winning the Maryland Fleet Week Crab Soup Cook Off in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

Date Taken: 09.09.2022
Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US