    Maryland Fleet Week Crab Soup Cook Off

    Maryland Fleet Week Crab Soup Cook Off

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - Rogue Fine Catering Chef Anne Green, prepares a bowl of crab soup for judges to taste test during the Maryland Fleet Week Crab Soup Cook Off in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

