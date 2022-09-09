Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 5 of 5]

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220909-N-ZG822-1064 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 9, 2022) Capt. Michael Hoskins, chief of staff, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), prepares for a flight on an F/A-18F Super hornet aircraft, attached to the "Jolly Rogers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sep. 9, 2022. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10, GHWBCSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 02:54
    Photo ID: 7408225
    VIRIN: 220909-N-ZG822-1064
    Resolution: 2867x2048
    Size: 667.08 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

