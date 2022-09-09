Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220909-N-ZG822-1055 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 9, 2022) Capt. Michael Hoskins, chief of staff, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), boards an F/A-18F Super hornet aircraft, attached to the "Jolly Rogers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sep. 9, 2022. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10, GHWBCSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

