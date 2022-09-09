Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220909-N-ZG822-1056 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 9, 2022) Capt. Alex Hampton, deputy commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW), poses for a picture before a flight on an F/A-18F Super hornet aircraft, attached to the "Jolly Rogers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sep. 9, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10, GHWBCSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

Date Taken: 09.09.2022
Date Posted: 09.10.2022
U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY