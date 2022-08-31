Joint special operations forces conduct freefall operation at MacDill

A U.S. Army soldier jumps out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 31, 2022. Joint special operations forces members assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command Central and Joint Communications Support Element conducted an administrative non-tactical freefall operation over MacDill as part of a monthly training requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

