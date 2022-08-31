U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Linda Christal, Joint Communications Support Element parachute rigger non-commissioned officer in charge, left, and Juan Serano, U.S. Special Operations Command parachute rigger technician, prepare for a freefall jump out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 31, 2022. Joint special operations forces members assigned to USSOCOM, Special Operations Command Central and JCSE conducted an administrative non-tactical freefall operation over MacDill as part of a monthly training requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 17:48 Photo ID: 7407687 VIRIN: 220831-F-TE518-1005 Resolution: 6546x4366 Size: 10.16 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint special operations forces conduct freefall operation at MacDill [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.