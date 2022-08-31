Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint special operations forces conduct freefall operation at MacDill [Image 5 of 8]

    Joint special operations forces conduct freefall operation at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Linda Christal, Joint Communications Support Element parachute rigger non-commissioned officer in charge, left, and Juan Serano, U.S. Special Operations Command parachute rigger technician, prepare for a freefall jump out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 31, 2022. Joint special operations forces members assigned to USSOCOM, Special Operations Command Central and JCSE conducted an administrative non-tactical freefall operation over MacDill as part of a monthly training requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 17:48
    Photo ID: 7407687
    VIRIN: 220831-F-TE518-1005
    Resolution: 6546x4366
    Size: 10.16 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint special operations forces conduct freefall operation at MacDill [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Operations Forces
    Joint Force
    Special Forces
    Airborne
    Army

