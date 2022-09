Joint special operations forces conduct freefall operation at MacDill

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Anderson, U.S. Special Operations Command parachute rigger noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares for a freefall jump out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 31, 2022. Joint special operations forces members assigned to USSOCOM, Special Operations Command Central and Joint Communications Support Element conducted an administrative non-tactical freefall operation over MacDill as part of a monthly training requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

