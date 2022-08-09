Maryland Fleet Week Outreach Demonstration with Baltimore County 4-H Youth Program

COCKEYSVILLE, Maryland (Sept. 8, 2022) - Navy Diver 2nd Class Michael Drake displays the weight of a diver’s helmet during a Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore outreach demonstration with the Baltimore County 4-H Youth Program. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week.

