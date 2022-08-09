Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:27 Photo ID: 7407530 VIRIN: 220908-N-JP566-0891 Resolution: 3504x2503 Size: 1.66 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Maryland Fleet Week Outreach Demonstration with US Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.