Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Fleet Week Outreach Demonstration with Baltimore County 4-H Youth Program [Image 5 of 6]

    Maryland Fleet Week Outreach Demonstration with Baltimore County 4-H Youth Program

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval District Washington

    COCKEYSVILLE, Maryland (Sept. 8, 2022) - Master Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Steve Rivers explains the usage of explosive ordnance disposal robots during a Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore outreach demonstration with the Baltimore County 4-H Youth Program. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:27
    Photo ID: 7407533
    VIRIN: 220908-N-JP566-0762
    Resolution: 4532x3237
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Fleet Week Outreach Demonstration with Baltimore County 4-H Youth Program [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maryland Fleet Week Outreach Demonstration with US NavalMeteorology and Oceanography Command
    Maryland Fleet Week Outreach Demonstration with US Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command
    Maryland Fleet Week Outreach Demonstration with US Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command
    Maryland Fleet Week Outreach Demonstration with Baltimore County 4-H Youth Program
    Maryland Fleet Week Outreach Demonstration with Baltimore County 4-H Youth Program
    Maryland Fleet Week Outreach Demonstration with Baltimore County 4-H Youth Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Fleet Week
    Fleet Week Baltimore
    Fleet Week Maryland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT