U.S. Air Force Col. Darren Wees, 704th Test Group outgoing commander, passes the guide-on to Col. Randel Gordon, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander, during a change of command ceremony, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 9, 2022. The 704th TG’s mission is to operate world-class test facilities for navigation and guidance system testing, radar signature measurements, and weapon systems flight testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 16:13
|Photo ID:
|7407523
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-NB682-1020
|Resolution:
|4032x2880
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 704th Test Group change of command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
