An Airman from the 704th Test Group, reveals the name of the 704th Test Group incoming commander during a change of command ceremony, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 9, 2022. The 704th TG is responsible for producing the next generation of fighter pilots through their testing and evaluation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 16:13
|Photo ID:
|7407522
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-NB682-1026
|Resolution:
|4480x3200
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 704th Test Group change of command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
