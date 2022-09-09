Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    704th Test Group change of command

    704th Test Group change of command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 704th Test Group, reveals the name of the 704th Test Group incoming commander during a change of command ceremony, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 9, 2022. The 704th TG is responsible for producing the next generation of fighter pilots through their testing and evaluation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    Holloman Air Force Base
    change of command
    704th Test Group

