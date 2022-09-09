Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    704th Test Group change of command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Darren Wees, 704th Test Group outgoing commander, passes the guide-on to Col. Randel Gordon, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander, during a change of command ceremony, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 9, 2022. The 704th TG’s mission is to operate world-class test facilities for navigation and guidance system testing, radar signature measurements, and weapon systems flight testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:13
    Photo ID: 7407521
    VIRIN: 220909-F-NB682-1018
    Resolution: 4272x3051
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 704th Test Group change of command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman Air Force Base
    change of command
    704th Test Group

