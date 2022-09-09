704th Test Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Darren Wees, 704th Test Group outgoing commander, passes the guide-on to Col. Randel Gordon, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander, during a change of command ceremony, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 9, 2022. The 704th TG’s mission is to operate world-class test facilities for navigation and guidance system testing, radar signature measurements, and weapon systems flight testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

