FORT CARSON, Colo. — Celsa Day, Fort Carson Army Volunteer Corps Program manager, provides new volunteers with information during the new Volunteer Orientation training at Army Community Service building 1201. The training covers what’s expected of them as volunteers, what their rights are, Army regulations and what the expectations are at the volunteer sites. They also get instructions and hands-on experience with the Volunteer Management Information System. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:06 Photo ID: 7407516 VIRIN: 220812-A-ON894-021 Resolution: 4519x2869 Size: 1.38 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer opportunities give spouses new skills [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.