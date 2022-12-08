Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer opportunities give spouses new skills [Image 1 of 2]

    Volunteer opportunities give spouses new skills

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Celsa Day, Fort Carson Army Volunteer Corps Program manager, provides new volunteers with information during the new Volunteer Orientation training at Army Community Service building 1201. The training covers what’s expected of them as volunteers, what their rights are, Army regulations and what the expectations are at the volunteer sites. They also get instructions and hands-on experience with the Volunteer Management Information System. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)

