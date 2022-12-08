FORT CARSON, Colo. — Mary Braxton, Fort Carson Financial Readiness Program manager, left, reviews a Soldier’s Army Emergency Relief Application with Jacqueline Buie, a volunteer and military spouse with the FRP, at the Army Community Service building. Buie has been a volunteer with the FRP for about two months. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)
Volunteer opportunities give spouses new skills
