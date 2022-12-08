Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer opportunities give spouses new skills

    Volunteer opportunities give spouses new skills

    08.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Mary Braxton, Fort Carson Financial Readiness Program manager, left, reviews a Soldier’s Army Emergency Relief Application with Jacqueline Buie, a volunteer and military spouse with the FRP, at the Army Community Service building. Buie has been a volunteer with the FRP for about two months. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)

