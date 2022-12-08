FORT CARSON, Colo. — Mary Braxton, Fort Carson Financial Readiness Program manager, left, reviews a Soldier’s Army Emergency Relief Application with Jacqueline Buie, a volunteer and military spouse with the FRP, at the Army Community Service building. Buie has been a volunteer with the FRP for about two months. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:06 Photo ID: 7407517 VIRIN: 220812-A-ON894-022 Resolution: 3984x2733 Size: 1.52 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer opportunities give spouses new skills [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.