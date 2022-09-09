Chief Select Charge Book

220909-N-FP878-0002
COLUMBUS, Ohio (SEP. 9, 2022) - Cmdr. John Mullen, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acusition Group Ohio River Valley, shakes hands with Machinist Mate 1st Class Robert Waterhouse, from Columbus, Ohio, and one of NTAG ORV's Chief Selects while issuing him his Charge Book. The Charge book is a Navy tradition that started in the second World War and is used to by chief selects to record wisdom and guidance for future useand is an essential training aid for new Chief Selects. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Theron Godbold)
