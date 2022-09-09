Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Select Charge Book [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief Select Charge Book

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theron Godbold 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    220909-N-FP878-0002
    COLUMBUS, Ohio (SEP. 9, 2022) - Cmdr. John Mullen, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acusition Group Ohio River Valley, shakes hands with Machinist Mate 1st Class Robert Waterhouse, from Columbus, Ohio, and one of NTAG ORV's Chief Selects while issuing him his Charge Book. The Charge book is a Navy tradition that started in the second World War and is used to by chief selects to record wisdom and guidance for future useand is an essential training aid for new Chief Selects. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Theron Godbold)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Select Charge Book [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Theron Godbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

