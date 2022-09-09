220909-N-FP878-0003

COLUMBUS, Ohio (SEP. 9, 2022) - Cmdr. John Mullen, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acusition Group Ohio River Valley (right), and Command Master Chief Christopher Byard speak with chief selects after issuing "Charge Books to the prospective Chiefs. The Charge book is a Navy tradition that started in the second World War and is used to by chief selects to record wisdom and guidance for future use. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Theron Godbold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 12:43 Photo ID: 7406756 VIRIN: 220909-N-FP878-0003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 18.9 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Charge Book [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Theron Godbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.