    510th RSG hosts its first organization day for soldiers and their families [Image 9 of 9]

    GERMANY

    07.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alexis Alvarado 

    7th Mission Support Command

    On July 9, the 510th Regional Support Group brought their families together to celebrate their first official Organizational Day. After lunch, a raffle, and some laughs at the dunk tank, many soldiers and family members competed in the first annual Commander’s Cup. Through events such as basketball, volleyball, football, and eventually tug-of-war, only one team remained standing to receive the coveted trophy. Thanks to everyone who joined and participated in some great team building!

    This work, 510th RSG hosts its first organization day for soldiers and their families [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Alexis Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mwr
    organization day
    7th Mission Support Command
    510th Regional Support Group

