On July 9, the 510th Regional Support Group brought their families together to celebrate their first official Organizational Day. After lunch, a raffle, and some laughs at the dunk tank, many soldiers and family members competed in the first annual Commander’s Cup. Through events such as basketball, volleyball, football, and eventually tug-of-war, only one team remained standing to receive the coveted trophy. Thanks to everyone who joined and participated in some great team building!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 08:40 Photo ID: 7406342 VIRIN: 220709-A-II662-0042 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.69 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 510th RSG hosts its first organization day for soldiers and their families [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Alexis Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.