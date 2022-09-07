510th RSG hosts its first organization day for soldiers and their families

On July 9, the 510th Regional Support Group brought their families together to celebrate their first official Organizational Day. After lunch, a raffle, and some laughs at the dunk tank, many soldiers and family members competed in the first annual Commander’s Cup. Through events such as basketball, volleyball, football, and eventually tug-of-war, only one team remained standing to receive the coveted trophy. Thanks to everyone who joined and participated in some great team building!
