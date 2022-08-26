U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luz Guerrero, an inventory management specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during Exercise Maltese Dragon, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 25, 2022. Exercise Maltese Dragon is a training exercise, hosted by Marine Corps Logistics Operation Group, where logistics staffs train in an exercise-controlled environment undergoing different Combat Operations Center simulated stressors used to train and educate well-rounded Marine Air Ground-Task Force logisticians. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 04:18
|Photo ID:
|7406194
|VIRIN:
|220826-M-PM375-2453
|Resolution:
|3875x5812
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines conduct Logistics Staff Training Exercise [Image 20 of 20], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
