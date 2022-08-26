Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines conduct Logistics Staff Training Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luz Guerrero, an inventory management specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during Exercise Maltese Dragon, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 25, 2022. Exercise Maltese Dragon is a training exercise, hosted by Marine Corps Logistics Operation Group, where logistics staffs train in an exercise-controlled environment undergoing different Combat Operations Center simulated stressors used to train and educate well-rounded Marine Air Ground-Task Force logisticians. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

