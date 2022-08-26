Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines conduct Logistics Staff Training Exercise [Image 15 of 20]

    Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines conduct Logistics Staff Training Exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Haar, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, left, Lt. Gen. Edward Banta, deputy commandant of Installations and Logistics, Headquarters Marine Corps, and Col. Patrick Reynolds, commanding officer of Marine Corps Logistics Operations Group, speak during Exercise Maltese Dragon, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 25, 2022. Exercise Maltese Dragon is a training exercise, hosted by Marine Corps Logistics Operation Group, where logistics staffs train in an exercise-controlled environment undergoing different Combat Operations Center simulated stressors used to train and educate well-rounded Marine Air Ground-Task Force logisticians. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 04:16
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, US 
    Maltese Dragon

