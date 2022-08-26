U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Haar, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, left, awards Cpl. Jovanny Ramirez, an engineer equipment electrical systems technician also with CLR 3, 3rd MLG, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, during Exercise Maltese Dragon, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 25, 2022. Exercise Maltese Dragon is a training exercise, hosted by Marine Corps Logistics Operation Group, where logistics staffs train in an exercise-controlled environment undergoing different Combat Operations Center simulated stressors used to train and educate well-rounded Marine Air Ground-Task Force logisticians. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 04:18 Photo ID: 7406193 VIRIN: 220826-M-PM375-2430 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.49 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines conduct Logistics Staff Training Exercise [Image 20 of 20], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.