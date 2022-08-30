Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Helicopter Maintenance [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Helicopter Maintenance

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220830-N-NY362-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2022) Fireman Jonathan Vargascamacho, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, operates a transmission fluid pump on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), in the South China Sea, Aug. 30. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 06:51
    Photo ID: 7404537
    VIRIN: 220830-N-NY362-1012
    Resolution: 1000x737
    Size: 716.9 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Helicopter Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Deck
    Helicopter
    USS Antietam
    CG 54
    HSM 51

