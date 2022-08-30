USS Antietam (CG 54) Helicopter Maintenance

220830-N-NY362-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Robert Burgess, from Solomons, Maryland, manually opens the rotor blades on a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), in the South China Sea, Aug. 30. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
